MOSES LAKE - A local teen who was reportedly testing his vehicle’s limits ended up in a house Monday afternoon.
Moses Lake Police say 18-year-old Nathaniel Avalos was speeding when he failed to navigate a corner. Police say Avalos lost control, drove through a yard and crashed into the front of a house at 432 N. Paxson Drive in Moses Lake.
No one was hurt in the crash. However, damage to the home was significant despite the vehicle not fully going into the house.
Avalos wasn’t intoxicated at the time of the crash, but he does faces a charge of reckless driving.