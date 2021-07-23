MOSES LAKE - Looking for a job? An in-person career fair on Thursday, July 29 at Big Bend Community College will bring plenty of opportunities.
The career fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masto Conference Center on the college campus.
Nearly 70 employers and a doze community partners will be on hand in a variety of job fields and looking to hire.
Job seekers should dress for interviews and bring a resume.
Anyone needing assistance with a resume and preparation can visit the WorkSource Center on East Fifth Avenue in Moses Lake.
For more information, call 509-793-2069.