OKANOGAN - The Omak-Okanogan Chronicle indicated in its report that an Okanogan woman accused of stealing from the Colville Confederated Tribes and threatening seven tribal leaders may be allowed to walk away from her alleged crimes after a year of continuance.
61-year-old Charlene Yvonne Wilson is accused of first-degree theft and three counts of intimidating a witness. Four other counts were reportedly dismissed on Jan. 25. Wilson is complying with the order of continuance for dismissal.
According defense law firm Brandt-Kettwick Defense, “a continuance for dismissal (sometimes known as a ‘continuance without a plea’ or an ‘agreement to suspend prosecution’).” “A typical agreement requires the the case be “put on the shelf” for an agreed-upon time (usually a year) and if the defendant follows the terms of the agreement and has not incurred any new charges within that time, then the case will be dismissed. The only right a person gives up is a right to a speedy trial,” the law firm wrote on its website as the definition for a ‘continuance for dismissal.’
If Wilson continues to comply with the order for continuance for dismissal, the state will dismiss all charges, according to court documents obtained by the publication. If she doesn’t comply, the agreement can be revoked.
The Chronicle reports that Wilson is accused of stealing money from the Omak Stampede Indian Encampment. She was charged on Sept. 3, 2021 with first-degree theft and seven counts of intimidating a witness.
In regards to her theft charge, she allegedly stole $6,197.69 rom the encampment committee’s bank account between July 31, 2018, and April 26, 2019. Initially, she was accused of threatening seven Colville Business Council members in July 2019.