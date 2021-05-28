CASHMERE - Operations Cashmere-based fruit candy factory that makes Applets and Cotlets will continue past the initially anticipated closure date of June 1.
Liberty Orchards announced the news on Friday.
It says the plant will remain open as the current owners continue to negotiate with a prospective buyer.
“We will remain open and continue all normal operations until negotiations are concluded,” the company stated on its Facebook page.
Aside from its flagship product, Aplets and Cotlets, Liberty Orchards also makes Fruit Delights, Dessert Delights, and Fruitlets. Most recently, the company created Orchard Bars, a nutritious fruit-and-nut bar.
Liberty Orchards has been in business since the early 1920’s.