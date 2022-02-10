WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that ‘handfuls’ of Wenatchee High School students partook in a anti-mask demonstration on the school’s campus Thursday morning.
In addition to the students, about nine adults lined the sidewalk nearby and got involved in the protest.
Like other schools, students who refuse to wear a mask in class are asked to leave campus.
In Cashmere, about 60 middle school students lined the sidewalk to express their opposition to the mask mandate. Many of the students had made signs with verbiage that signaled their disapproval.
Governor Jay Inslee is expected to make a decision on whether to discontinue the state’s indoor face mask mandate next week.