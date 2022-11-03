FILE - Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) waves to the crowd at the end of a women’s NCAA tournament college basketball second-round game against Gonzaga in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Some star women’s players have already decided to stay in school rather than make their earliest possible jump to the WNBA and more are on the way with NIL deals and chartered travel offering appeal compared to rookie salaries and commercial flights in the WNBA. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

(Timothy D. Easley / Associated Press)