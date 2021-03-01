QUINCY - A champion of fair immigration policies and a staunch Democrat, 28-year-old Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz’s will to enter the political ring hasn’t waned. The Quincy native announced his desire to make a difference in his home town by running for a city council seat.
In 2020, Castaneda-Diaz attempted to unseat Republican incumbent Tom Dent for a role in Washington's House of Representatives. However, Castaneda-Diaz lost to Dent in the general election.
Castaneda-Diaz filed for the City Council of Quincy with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission on March 1. Castaneda-Diaz is seeking office at position 4 of the Quincy city council in the 2021 general election. In December of 2020 Castaneda announced he was running for mayor, but withdrew and decided a city council seat was a more viable option. He apparently has a strong base of support in Quincy after reportedly amassing 47.3% of the vote in Quincy’s three precincts during the general election.
Castaneda Diaz is a graduate of Washington State University, and is a seven-year military veteran serving as a combat engineer in the Washington Army National Guard.
Castaneda-Diaz is the son of migrants who moved to Quincy in the early 1980’s to earn money by working in the area’s agricultural industry.
“I am committed to building an equitable, just, safe, and prosperous community for all of Quincy’s residents.”
Among Castañeda Díaz’ priorities are promoting a healthy community by building bike lanes throughout town, increasing safety in the community by building pedestrian bridges, continuing the effort of constructing a community indoor sports facility, establishing a farmworker appreciation week, installing a community garden, promoting the arts, repurposing a city park to honor Quincy’s military veterans, and repealing city ordinance 14-331 which prohibits retail stores and sales of cannabis in all use districts of Quincy.