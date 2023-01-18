MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
Both suspects were taken into custody after a brief chase.
Brian Smith, 32, was booked into jail for second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. Raisa Sorlien, 33, was arrested and released with charges pending. Their vehicle was impounded for a search warrant.
Police on foot patrol early Tuesday morning arrested a 39-year-old man who was in the process of cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle in downtown Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police have increased patrols recently due to an increase in catalytic converter thefts.