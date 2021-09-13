ROYAL CITY - Royal City Police are telling the public to look out for catalytic converter thieves after a heist happened at Royal’s bus barn over the weekend.
Authorities say the crooks stole some of the six catalytic converters off several maintenance vehicles on Friday night and returned to ‘finish the job’ in stealing all six sometime over the weekend.
The contraptions were cut out of the undercarriages of maintenance pick-up trucks and a box van. Royal City Police are in the process of coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in finding those who buying the stolen materials.
Catalytic converters have become a common target for thieves because they contain precious metals like rhodium, platinum, and palladium.
Catalytic converters are used to reduce carbon emissions and other harmful gases expelled in vehicle exhaust.