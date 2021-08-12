State Troopers disclosed more details about what occurred leading up to a fatal crash that killed two local men near George on Wednesday.
Authorities say 37-year-old Christopher Crisotomo of Fall City was going north on Adams Road in a big box truck when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the SR 283 intersection.
Crisotomo smashed into the driver’s side of a work truck as it traveled through the intersection. The crash killed the work truck’s driver, 31-year-old Rigoberto Marmolego Garcia of Royal City and his passenger, a 52-year-old man from Moses Lake.
The Moses Lake man’s identity remains withheld until his family is fully notified of his death. Troopers say Crisotomo was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Uninjured, Crisotomo faces two counts of vehicular homicide.