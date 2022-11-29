ELLENSBURG - Former Ellensburg resident and Central Washington University graduate Jordan Jackson will soon be memorialized after dying in the line of duty while working as an officer for the Bellevue Police Department.
Jackson died after his patrol motorcycle was hit by a car on Bellevue Way in Bellevue on Nov. 21.
A celebration of life ceremony for the late officer will be held Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. The public can attend Jackson's service.
Jackson had served on the Bellevue Police force for nearly five years.
Jackson is a former EMT and firefighter. Jackson was an employee at the ReCycle Bicycle Shop during his time as a student in Ellensburg. He was an avid bicyclist who competed internationally.
To donate to support Jackson's family, go to https://bellevuepolicefoundation.org.