Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Grant County is becoming a bit of a destination for new residents. According to data released by the Census, Grant County’s population grew by 10,003 residents (or just over 10%) between 2010 and 2020. In 2010, Grant County’s population was 89,120 and in 2020, the population swelled to 99,123 people. The following show population growth totals for Grant County’s largest cities over the last decade:
Moses Lake (2020) 25,146
Moses Lake (2010) 20,366
--------------------------------
Quincy (2020) 7,543
Quincy (2010) 6,750
------------------------------
Ephrata (2020) 8,477
Ephrata (2010) 7,664
---------------------------
Chelan County:
Chelan County (2020) 79,074
Chelan County (2010) 72,453
----------------------------------
Wenatchee in 2020: 35,508
Wenatchee in 2010: 31,925
-----------------------------
Douglas County:
Douglas County in 2020: 42,938
Douglas County in 2010: 38,431
------------------------------------
East Wenatchee in 2020: 14,158
East Wenatchee in 2010: 13,190