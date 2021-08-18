Data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020 showed a significant increase in Hispanic residents who reside in the upper Columbia Basin.
The town with the largest percentage of Latino residents reported by the Census Bureau locally, and likely statewide, was Quincy. 80.3% of Quincy’s residents are Hispanic; that’s an uptick from 74.6% in 2010.
Overall, Grant County’s Latino residents account for 42.2% of the population county-wide. However, Adams County’s Latino population percentage surprisingly dwarfed other counties like Franklin and Yakima.
As of 2020, 64.7% of people living in Adams County are Latino. Adams County’s largest city, Othello, is the only city that comes close to Quincy’s Latino population ratio. Hispanics account for 79.8% of the population in Othello.
The U.S. Census Bureau did not provide data for Royal City, Warden, or Mattawa; towns that are known for being predominantly Hispanic.
Counties like Chelan had a Latino population just shy of 29% and Douglas County has a Hispanic residential pool of people that occupy just over 32% of the population.