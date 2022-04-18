SOAP LAKE - A crafty contraption that simulates what it’s like to be in a fender bender without a seatbelt was unveiled by Central Basin Target Zero in Soap Lake on Monday.
The educational tool was paid for by a $30,000 grant from State Farm Insurance.
The device was used at the Soap Lake Police Department Headquarters on Monday.
State Farm Insurance agents Kim Janke and Cory Pickeral of Ephrata presented the grant check that paid for the what’s called ‘the seat belt convincer.”
The Seat Belt Convincer simulates the force you would experience in a 5-10 mph crash and provides a first-hand experience of why seatbelts are imperative.
Central Basin Target Zero reports that seatbelt use in Washington state is at 94%; unrestrained vehicle occupants are Grant County’s top behavioral factor in serious injury/fatal crashes.