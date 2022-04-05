WASHINGTON, D.C. - Central Washington high school students are invited to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition, with the winning entry to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
All high school students in the 4th Congressional District can participate in the art contest.
“Each year I look forward to the Congressional Art Competition,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse. “The talent that students from Central Washington display each year is outstanding, and I encourage all students in our district to participate and showcase their artwork for the whole country to see.”
Artwork entered into the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to four inches in depth and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Artwork can include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.
All artwork must be submitted to one of Newhouse’s district offices by April 30. Newhouse’s office are located at 3100 George Washington Way, Suite 130 in Richland and 402 E. Yakima Ave., Suite 1000 in Yakima. Email Ben.Savercool@mail.house.gov to schedule a time to drop off artwork. For Okanogan and Douglas County drop-offs, email Rachel.McClure@mail.house.gov for artwork drop-off.
For more information, visit https://www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition