Five lucky students were each awarded $2,000 in scholarships because they were fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The scholarships are funding by the Governor’s office and are part of the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” program.
The five award recipients were randomly selected from a list of students who uploaded their COVID-19 vaccination documentation into the university’s Med+Proctor website. The awards have been posted in student financial aid accounts.
Eligible students were required to be fully vaccinated Washington residents who attended school during the spring 2021 quarter (completing at least six credits) and did not graduate during the spring 2021 quarter.