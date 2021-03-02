ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University’s U.S. Marine Corps Support Group of Washington has renamed its annual scholarship to honor 1971 CWU graduate, General James Mattis. Mattis is a retired four-star general who served as the U.S. Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2019. The General Jim Mattis Scholarship awards $2,000 annually to a Marine Corps or Navy veteran who has served with Marines. The scholarship recipient is selected by the CWU Veterans Center Advisory Board at the start of the fall quarter each academic year.
Initial funding for the Mattis Scholarship has been provided by a retired Marine and member of the USMC Support Group of Washington, which sponsors the Education Assistance Grant program. His desire is to make sure this grant is funded in perpetuity to always honor General Mattis, who served as the nation’s 26th secretary of defense from 2017 to 2019.
This year’s recipient is Eddie Eufracio, who served in the US Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019. Eufracio is majoring in clinical physiology.
“Eddie Eufracio, our first Mattis Scholar at CWU, as well as our BN Builders Scholar, Jackson Schorno, are great examples of the Marine Corps’ third mission of returning great citizens back to society after their service to the nation,” said Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ed Doyne. “They are both squared away, hard-working, and motivated students with clear goals and objectives that are making the most of their CWU education. The Support Group is very proud of both of them.”
The US Marine Corps Support Group of Washington continues to seek donors to provide funding for more Mattis scholars in Washington. Interested parties should contact Staff@WAMarines.org.
To learn more about this scholarship or to apply, please visit cwu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-central.