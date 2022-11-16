ELLENSBURG - After a number of protests on Central Washington University’s campus called out the college for apparently not doing enough to protect students from sexual abuse, rape and violence, holding abusers accountable and preventing retaliation from perpetrators, the school now says it has a plan to remedy these issues.
In the coming weeks, CWU President Jim Wohlpart says 12 individuals—equally representative of students, faculty, and staff—will participate in a new gender-based violence prevention work group. The group will meet over the next two quarters to help the university determine its next steps, learn more about the best practices and “make recommendations to the administration about specific changes that could be made to elevate the equity-minded and trauma-informed prevention and handling of gender-based violence and to increase the sense of physical and psychological safety on campus.”
In addition to this Wohlpart promises the following:
- Hiring a new support position in the Title IX office and ensuring student participation on the search committee. This individual will be responsible for preventive education across campus;
- Enhancing communications with students and student leaders on major process updates related to gender-based violence prevention efforts;
- Evaluating our review and accountability processes to close loopholes and promote organizational change;
- Ceasing the use of the Information Disclosure Agreement (which occurred in May 2021);
- Sharing a hard copy booklet with individuals at their initial meeting with the Title IX office and walking them through the Title IX process;
- Working with ASCWU and the faculty/staff shared governance groups to evaluate best practices with regard to Title IX policy, practice, and process;
- Developing recommendations that will assure trauma-informed, equity-centered care, and better align CWU with current and future changes to federal legislation.
The group that led the protests, Cats Against Assault, will host another protest for students on November 21.