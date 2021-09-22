MOSES LAKE - Samaritan Healthcare administration have put all elective surgical procedures on hold as an increase coronavirus patients demands more immediate attention. Health leaders with the hospital say the decision is attributed to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 in the greater Moses Lake community.
In a joint statement to the medical staff community, Dr. Carter, Samaritan’s Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Matt Belan, Samaritan’s Interim Peri-Operative Medical Director stated: “Due to this unprecedented challenge to our healthcare community, we have made the decision to temporarily pause elective surgeries. We will continue to provide surgical care for urgent and emergent cases such as fractures, cancer care, incarcerated hernias, infections and other cases where a delay in definitive treatment will cause harm.
Since Tuesday, Aug. 31, Samaritan Hospital has averaged 20 coronavirus patients each day. Over the last several weeks, Samaritan’s Intensive Care Unit has operated at 100% capacity or greater.
“The staff of Samaritan Healthcare has responded to this crisis with unrelenting dedication, care and professionalism. The teamwork, collaboration and willingness to go the extra mile has truly been inspirational, humbling and exemplary of a community of healthcare providers coming together to meet the challenge,” stated Dr. Carter and Dr. Belan. “We are truly grateful for the work that has been done and will need to continue to be done in the coming days and week
The current postponement of elective surgical procedures is set to run until at least Friday, October 1.