EASTON — A collision involving three semi-trucks and a bus, which ended with a truck driver being hit by one of the vehicles, caused westbound Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass to be closed for more than three hours.
Kevin R. Rise, a 64-year-old man, was driving a semi-truck west on I-90 when he drove into the back of another semi-truck, which then struck a third semi. The driver of the third semi parked, who was out of his truck at the time, was hit by his own truck following the collision. His truck, which was parked in traffic, was also pushed into a bus that was stopped, according to the state patrol.
The injured driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The state patrol cited Rise for following too close.
Westbound I-90 was closed for more than three hours to remove the vehicles involved.