Microsoft has been a catalyst for change in Grant County for some time, but it’s about to kick its influence into high gear by supporting an internationally-renowned organization known for inspiring change.
ChangeX, supported by a Community Empowerment Fund award from Microsoft, this week announced the launch of the 2021 Grant County Community Challenge, a $40,000 fund for local community groups, schools, and organizations that want to create thriving communities across Grant County.
The Challenge is capable of creating up to 20 teams that will foster and develop various community projects throughout the county. ChangeX is allowing people to choose to participate in the 13 ideas that it has introduced to the area and other parts of the world.
ChangeX projects include volunteer activities like Community Fridge to promote healthy eating and waste reduction, Cycling Without Age to get seniors outside and active, and Urban Thinkscape, which conjures ideas that would transform a public space into an area that provides a fun learning experience for local youth.
Those wanting to get involved can apply to a Challenge of their choice and join a team. Each team has 30 days to build a small team and design an action plan to be eligible for seed fending. The Challenge grants range from $500 to $5,000 depending on the idea.
ChangeX, supported by Microsoft, has funded more than 200 teams in communities across the US to start impactful community projects through a series of Community Challenges, including several projects in Grant County, including a Repair Café, a school recycling program and a food-growing and pollinator program in Wahluke School District.
In the communities where Microsoft operates data centers, their mission is to establish a positive presence in the community, contributing to long-term social, economic, and environmental health. The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund, which provides funding for the Challenge, is an initiative of the Microsoft Datacenter Community Development team. The partnership with ChangeX, through the Grant County Community Challenge, empowers the local community to address social and environmental issues in a novel and fun way.
“I can’t wait to see which ideas will take off and flourish here in Grant County and I hope these ideas will help local community leaders, school teachers, kids and others to stay active and involved in our local communities,” said Lisa Karstetter, Microsoft TechSpark Washington Manager and local community lead for datacenter community development.
The Challenge is open to people living across Grant County and seed funding will be allocated to applicants on a first come, first served basis.
Find out more and get involved: https://www.changex.org/us/funds/grant-county-community-challenge
ChangeX is a nonprofit that has created a community engagement platform that provides funding and resources to citizens who want to be involved in impactful neighborhood projects.
The ChangeX team works with social innovators in the US and Europe to find and open-source proven solutions to environmental, economic and social issues. They partner with corporations and foundations to support communities with the necessary funding.
Ideas ready to get started in Grant County include Community Fridge, Cycling Without Age and Girls Who Code.
ChangeX is a non-profit organization, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in the U.S.