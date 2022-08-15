YAKIMA - According to KIMA-TV, people were literally filling up their fuel tanks for pennies on the dollar on Sunday in Yakima.
A system glitch at an Arco AMPM gas station charged only 46 cents per gallon of fuel.
The mishaps drew a surge of customers for a short time. However, KIMA-TV reports that some were put off by the rush saying that it’s disturbing how the community “came together to rip off a business.”
It's unknown as to exactly how gas was sold at nearly a half-dollar per gallon, but the owner says the glitch in the system has since been resolved.