EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District just got a big financial boost from the two counties it serves. Chelan County commissioners approved $560,000 and Douglas County ok’d $379,000 in the allocation of federal relief funds to the health district. The money is being paid for from the American Rescue Plan Act. The health district will apply the money towards the modernization of its building an critical computer systems to upgrading its environmental health program.
“With this money, the health district is going to be able to update systems and infrastructure that are long overdue to be modernized,” said Luke Davies, health administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District. “I am excited that this will allow health district staff to better serve the public and help us to become more efficient at meeting the needs of our community.”
The money gives the health district, which has been heavily engaged in the COVID pandemic these past two years, some measure of peace, said Kevin Overbay, chairman of the Chelan County Board of Commissioners. The health district will be able to use its general fund to pay for these efforts and upgrades while being assured it will be reimbursed with ARPA dollars in the near future, Overbay said.
“These dollars, when utilized by the health district, will be far reaching,” he said. “The money will not only benefit public health overall in our community but also help stand up the health district for years to come.”
Since the Great Recession, funding for CDHD has been significantly reduced.