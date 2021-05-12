On Wednesday, Congresswoman Kim Schrier of the 8th congressional district announced federal recovery funding set for distribution to Chelan and Douglas counties next month. As part of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, qualifying states, counties, tribes, and cities will receive funding to help in the recovery efforts of local economies. Schrier’s congressional district encompasses Chelan County, portions of Douglas County, and Kittitas County.
Allocations by County
Kittitas: $9,310,812
Chelan: $14,995,195
Douglas: $8,435,574
Allocations by Metropolitan City
East Wenatchee: $3,057,385
Wenatchee: $6,383,622
“I have heard from mayors across the 8th district that because of a drop in tax revenue this past year, they have been struggling economically and need these federal funds to keep educators and first responders employed, and be able to continue to provide critical services,” said Rep. Schrier. “That’s why I was happy to vote for the American Rescue Plan, which will provide millions of dollars directly to our local communities to help them recover and keep businesses on main street open.”
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide flexibility for state and local governments to use funds for their specific needs. This includes support for families, small businesses, impacted industries, and essential workers. These funds can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.