WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners last week allocated $4.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to a number of local agencies, nonprofits and small agricultural producers.
The funds were awarded from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The board when through every application — all 50 of them — and discussed each one,” stated Commissioner Kevin Overbay. “Those applicants receiving ARPA dollars serve a variety of missions, from food distribution and housing projects to childcare and health programs. The money also will be used on projects and programs across Chelan County.”
The American Rescue Plan Act provides local governments COVID relief money to meet pandemic response needs.
Community agencies and programs receiving federal funds from Chelan County are:
Chelan Douglas Community Action Council: $162,500 was awarded to support the council’s expansion of its food distribution center in Malaga.
Chelan Valley Hope: $277,900 was awarded to expand operations, including the food bank.
Common Ground Community Housing Trust: $350,000 was awarded to fund acquisition of land for single-family
homes, duplexes and townhomes.
Malaga-Colockum Community Council: $160,000 was awarded to support infrastructure improvements to the Malaga Community Park.
Our Valley Our Future: $109,250 was awarded to support the coordination and completion of three large-scale community initiatives related to regional housing; health, literacy and outcomes; and early care and education programs.
Seven Acres Foundation: $699,300 was awarded for the construction of the new Community Center at Lake Chelan.
Small Miracles Community Outreach: $33,750 was awarded to provide meals to children in the free or reduced school lunch program for meals during summer, spring and winter breaks.
Community for the Advancement of Family Education: $297,500 was awarded to support CAFÉ’s expanded community center.
Lake Chelan Lions Club Foundation: $22,800 was awarded to purchase audiometers that will be used to detect hearing and vision problems in school-age children and to provide community screenings for low-income and disadvantaged populations.
Upper Valley MEND: $350,000 was awarded to acquire workforce rental housing units in Leavenworth.
Wenatchee Valley YMCA: $462,000 was awarded to the organization’s capital campaign for a new facility.
Youth Dynamics: $75,000 was awarded, to be split between renovations at the group’s Stonewater Chalet in Plain and outreach efforts.
Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment: $480,000 was awarded for land acquisition and construction on a new substance use disorder treatment facility in Chelan County.
Chelan-Douglas Health District: $653,679 was awarded for a variety of improvements, from infrastructure to programming.