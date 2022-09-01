WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million in grants to three affordable housing projects and a new firefighter training center.
Commissioners allocated $923,200 toward the four projects through the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund (CPIF), created to help finance public projects that create jobs and retain businesses or permanent affordable housing projects.
The state legislatures earlier this year expanded the use of CPIF funds to include affordable housing projects, which commissioners say will help the county address the area’s housing shortage.
“When awarding public grant dollars, the county looks at where we could make the biggest impact,” said commissioner Kevin Overbay. “The housing projects that will receive CPIF funding serve communities from Chelan to Leavenworth to Wenatchee. We appreciate that the Legislature recognized the importance in giving communities more flexibility when deciding how to best use these resources to build up our local economies.”
The four projects awarded grant dollars include:
- $324,160 to the Housing Authority of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee to extend sewer services to the Mountainview Housing development project currently underway in Entiat. The development includes 12 buildings and a variety of units serving low-income residents and farmworkers.
- $310,000 to Upper Valley MEND of Leavenworth to purchase workforce housing units in Leavenworth.
- $189,040 to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust to purchase 1.7 acres adjacent to the agency’s current development on Iowa Street to build more housing.
- $100,000 to Chelan County Fire District 5 in Manson to build a fire training center on Wapato Lake Road. The training center could also help reduce home insurance rates in the district’s service area.
Chelan County last year awarded nearly $740,000 in CPIF funds.