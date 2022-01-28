HAUGAN, Mont. — Police in Montana say a Chelan County burglary suspect threatened officers with a handgun before being taken into custody Friday morning.
Jesse Spitzer, 30, had been on the run this week after he was suspected of stealing a vehicle and other items in Snohomish County. He reportedly fled the scene of an accident last Friday.
Law enforcement chased Spitzer into the woods near Gold Bar, Wash. on Saturday but he managed to escape.
On Sunday, Spitzer burglarized at least two homes in Chelan County, stealing firearms and a mountain bike from one home. He evaded deputies on multiple occasions and was not located.
On Thursday night, Spitzer was reportedly involved in a pursuit with police in Kellogg, Idaho. Police chased Spitzer over Lookout Pass and into Montana.
The Montana Highway Patrol disabled Spitzer’s vehicle near the town of Haugan, Mont. Law enforcement says he threatened officers with a handgun and ran off. He was taken into custody later Friday morning after officers found him hiding in a camper. Spitzer has been booked into a Montana Jail.
Spitzer has been charged in Chelan County with two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He’s also charged in Snohomish County with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s expected to face several more felony charges in both Idaho and Montana.