WENATCHEE - Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election in November.
Bugert is planning to retire when his term ends and will devote is time to volunteering with several nonprofit organizations in the community, according to a press release from the county.
“With the filing date approaching in May, I want to get the word out now, to give ample time for those people who may be interested in running for office,” Bugert said. “Serving as a county commissioner affords people the opportunity to have a big impact on their community.”
Burget was elected as commissioner for District 2 in 2017. Bugert has also served as chairman or president of nearly 10 statewide or region-wide nonprofits on issues ranging from transportation to housing to climate change.
“I thank everyone in Chelan County for giving me this opportunity to serve,” Bugert added. “It has been an enriching and rewarding experience. I have been impressed with the inherent goodness of the people of this county and with the dedication and professionalism of the staff of Chelan County. We have much to be proud of.”
The filing date for candidates is the week of May 16-20. Bugert’s position with District 2 includes most of the Wenatchee Valley, including Leavenworth, Cashmere and the west/central part of Wenatchee. Candidates for the position must reside in the district.