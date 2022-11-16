WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners are expected to appoint Allen Blackmon as Chelan County District Court judge.
Commissioners plan to make the appointment for judge position No. 2 on Nov. 21. Blackmon will begin serving in early December.
“Allen not only has a broad depth and breadth of experience and understanding of the law but he also has the temperament to be an effective and respected district court judge,” stated Commissioner Bob Bugert. “We are lucky to have several highly qualified candidates to consider for the open position. Allen stood out because of his commitment to helping people experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues. He has great compassion for people.”
Blackmon will replace Judge Kyle Mott, who announced in October he was stepping down. Mott, who was running uncontested in the November general election, accepted a position with a local law firm.
Blackmon and private attorney Jon Volyn also faced off in the November election for judge position No. 1, which Volyn is expected to win.
Blackmon was raised in Wenatchee and has spent the last 16 years as a district court deputy prosecutor. He also serves on numerous mental health and substance abuse disorder committees and groups and helped create the Mental Health Diversion program in district court.
“I plan to expand on the mental health work I have been able to accomplish and will continue to seek better ways of addressing the mental health crisis in the local courts,” Blackmon stated. “This court can be confident that I will serve the bench and our community with respect, honor and justice in a neutral and fair manner.”
Blackmon will serve as judge for a year and can run for the position in the November 2023 election.