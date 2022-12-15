WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners are asking federal agencies to suspend efforts to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades.
Commissioners have submitted comments to both the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, urging the agencies to immediately suspend plans to reintroduce grizzlies.
“This is frustrating, because the federal government pursued this effort only a few years ago,” Commissioner Tiffany Gering stated. “The effort was suspended after local counties like Chelan County spoke out against it. Yet here we are again, re-addressing this issue.”
The two federal agencies announced last month they will resume studying whether grizzly bears should be restored in the North Cascades.
“This is the first step toward bringing balance back to the ecosystem and restoring a piece of the Pacific Northwest’s natural and cultural heritage,” stated Superintendent Don Striker of North Cascades National Park. “With the public’s help we will evaluate a list of options to determine the best path forward.”
The agencies began a study of restoring grizzly bears to the North Cascades through a trapping and relocation process in 2015. But in 2020 the Trump administration terminated the process without explanation. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit challenging the termination in federal court in the District of Columbia.
Chelan County commissioners say reintroducing the bears into the area will likely bring negative impacts to public safety, economic development, recreation opportunities and the overall livelihood of the rural communities.