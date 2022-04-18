WENATCHEE — The Chelan County coroner has been able to identify remains that were pulled from the Columbia River in July of 2021.
Coroner Wayne Harris earlier this year sought the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found in the river on July 4, 2021. Harris also released two sketches generated by a forensic artist that approximated what the individual may have looked like based on forensic scientific reconstruction.
“Up to that time, his identity remained unknown, despite forensic efforts to identify him,” Harris said Monday. “When we recover bodies from the Columbia River, the PUD security department contacts us and requests a copy of the death certificate to finalize their reports, since the death is on PUD property. As part of email communication with the security department, I sent them the 2 sketches to let them know we were still in the process of exhausting all efforts to identify the man.”
Harris says within 30 minutes of emailing the PUD security department, he received an email from security officers who knew the man based on multiple contacts with him on PUD property. Harris then obtained medical records for the man: Robert A. Jones, a 76-year-old who was homeless and living out of his vehicle.
An anthropologist on Friday, April 8 compared the images of the man and confirmed Jones’ identity, comparing his nasal sinuses and said “they were very unique.”
Harris was able to track down Jones’ sister in Colorado. She was contacted by law enforcement and informed of his death. Harris was contacted the same evening and the family told him they have been wondering what had happened to Jones.