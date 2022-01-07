CHELAN COUNTY - Chelan County commissioners have declared a state of emergency in response to record-breaking amounts of snow across the county.
A resolution declaring a disaster was signed Thursday by Commissioner Kevin Overbay.
The emergency declaration allows commissioners the ability to use local resources without going through the typical government bidding process for goods and services. It is also a prerequisite for most state and federal recovery assistance funding.
Chelan County Public Works on Thursday reported about 2 feet of snow in the Wenatchee area and as much as 4 feet of snow in the county’s higher elevations around Lake Wenatchee, all within a 24-hour period.
County officials say snow slides have been reported on Mission Creek and Olalla Canyon roads near Cashmere; Union Valley Road near Chelan; and on Mills Canyon and Entiat River Roads near Entiat.
Many other county roads were also under hazardous conditions on Thursday.