BRIDGEPORT - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who reportedly stole a vehicle in Bridgeport and later eluded deputies in Manson.
On Feb. 6, deputies had recognized a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen in Bridgeport. The vehicle was parked at the Mill Bay gas pumps in Mason. Deputies say the suspect got into the vehicle and drove toward Chelan on Highway 150.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver failed to stop.
“Deputies had to terminate pursuing the vehicle since it did not meet the new criteria for vehicle pursuits,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The stolen vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday morning near Apple Acres in Chelan.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.