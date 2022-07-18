WENATCHEE — Masks are now required for anyone appearing in Chelan County District Court as COVID-19 cases are increasing.
The temporary mask policy went into effect Monday for both district courtrooms, according to county officials.
“District Court will continue to monitor Health and Safety recommendations on a weekly basis and will update this policy as needed,” court officials stated.
The court will provide masks for anyone who arrives without one.
Chelan County has seen more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to health district, a rate of about 405 cases per 100,000 residence. Health district officials say those numbers are likely higher due to at-home tests not being reported.