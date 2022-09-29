WENATCHEE — Chelan County is extending its fire restrictions through at least Oct. 15 as fire danger remains high.
“We still have several active fires in our area causing these smoky conditions we are experiencing,” stated county Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi. “The smoke is a clear indicator of the ongoing hot, dry conditions in Chelan County. Now is not the time to ease up on our travel and activity restrictions. We are asking the public to bear with us and to be mindful of the fire-prone conditions that are hanging on this year.”
Typically, Chelan County’s fire restrictions expire Oct. 1. At the recommendation of fire agencies and chiefs, the restrictions have been extended for the first time since 2012.
Under the restrictions, open burning is not allowed; outdoor fires in recreational fire pits are not allowed and traveling off of a county road is prohibited.
Rinaldi added of the county receives additional moisture and cooler temperatures in the coming weeks, the county could consider lowering the restrictions prior to Oct. 15.