WENATCHEE - Chelan County Fire District 1 has been awarded a FEMA grant to help homeowners protect their property from wildfires.
Following last year’s large wildfires in north-central Washington, the fire district was awarded the grant to “protect our community by increasing structure resilience and defensible space in prioritized areas of the Wildland Urban Interface,” according to district officials.
The grant money allows homeowners to replace highly flammable wood shake roofs with ignition resistant Class A roofing materials, and improve defensible space around their homes. The project will begin this spring in areas including Lemaister, Eaglerock, Rolling Hills and Sunnyslope neighborhoods along with areas in the western side of the fire district close to Number 1 and Number 2 Canyons.
Qualifying homeowners can receive up to $10,009 in grant funds as a rebate once the roof replacement and defensible space improvements are complete.
For more information, contact Chelan County Fire District 1 at 509-662-4734 or email hheard@chelancountyfire.com.