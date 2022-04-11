WENATCHEE — Chelan County has received a grant to help built a mental health response program within the sheriff’s office Behavioral Health Unit.
The sheriff’s office was recently awarded a grant for $57,500 from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to begin developing the in-house wellness program that will help the sheriff’s office and county jail staff in identifying and responding to a mental health crisis in the field as well as potentially in their own lives.
“What patrol and corrections can endure during their day-to-day duties can be stressful, even traumatic on their most difficult shifts,” stated Ana Gonzalez, manager of the county’s Diversion Program and Behavioral Health Unit. “First responders go from call to call, normalizing what does on in their day. While there are processes that agencies implement during critical incidents, we want to normalize the help-seeking process. Asking for help can be lifesaving.”
The initial mental health response program will be developed for the sheriff’s office and then rolled over to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
“For years law enforcement has pushed expectations on officers and deputies to extremes, expecting them to respond to and be the answer to every type of call and situation you can think of,” stated Sheriff Brian Burnett. “Unfortunately, this was done without any training or tools in managing the potential stress that goes along with this line of work. We’ve learned from experience that we can and should do better to proactively take care of our first responders, rather than waiting until there’s an emergency.”