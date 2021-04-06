A partnership between Chelan County’s Sheriff’s Department and Catholic Charities is expected to foster a better environment for those experiencing mental health issues in the Wenatchee Valley. The byproduct of that union is a Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).
“The BHU was developed to take a proactive approach towards the number one issue facing law enforcement and our community today, mental health,” the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s officials say the BHU is modeled after the one in Spokane.
“Our teams goal is to go out and visit those who have been contacted by law enforcement and offer them services and assists them in attaining them; the BHU will then follow up with them ensuring they are not forgotten.”
The BHU is led by Deputy Zach Brunner and Anna Gonzalez of Catholic Charities. Gonzalez is a licensed designated crisis responder (DCR) who leads the Catholic Charities Diversion team.
According to Catholic Charities, the Diversion Team utilizes crisis intervention techniques for individual and community stabilization and acts as the liaison between crisis services, emergency room staff, EMS, law enforcement, and jail mental health professionals.
Since being formed, the BHU has reportedly helped several people in the Wenatchee Valley by diverting them from jail and getting them the appropriate mental health services.
Both parties say the goal is to grow the program and develop it into a regional team involving the Chelan County Regional Jail, Wenatchee Police, East Wenatchee Police, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.