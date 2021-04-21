Florence, ARIZ. - Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and his sergeant, Chris Foreman, are touring the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona this week.
Burnett, who is also the vice president of the Washington Sheriff’s Association and Foreman, who is on Washington’s Narcotics Investigation Association, are taking notice of what’s happening with illegal trades at the border.
The duo has partnered with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department to do the tour. Burnett and Foreman joined the Pinal County Sheriff’s Search/Rescue Aviation team as they participated in “Operation Stone Garden.” Operation Stone Garden is federally funding law enforcement agencies like the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office to partner in pursuing the eradication of illegal drug smuggling and human trafficking.
Over the course of their time in Arizona, Burnett and Foreman witnessed multiple teams in action as they intercepted four separate groups. Burnett says he witnessed the rescue of two unaccompanied minors from Guatemala, who had called 911 for help and had lit a rescue fire.
“The actions of the men and women dedicated to this work likely saved lives today,” Burnett stated. “Men, women, and children are being extorted to pay money to the drug cartels for safe access/passage to the border. Along the way, many are physically and sexually abused as they risk their lives to enter the United States illegally."
Burnett says the drug pipeline at the U.S./Mexico border affects what happens in Chelan County and in the region beyond its borders.
