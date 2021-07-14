WENATCHEE - Chelan County Sheriff’s Officials believe 7,000-acre Red Apple Fire burning above Wenatchee was human-caused.
Chelan County Chief Deputy Adam Musgrove says investigators believe the blaze was caused by an illegal burn. Musgrove says the burn was not arson and unintentionally got out of control.
A search warrant at the home of those possibly responsible for fire is being executed.
It was not stated what the penalty for causing the fire would be.
The fire's point of origin was somewhere on Red Apple Rd. in Cashmere off of Irish Lane.