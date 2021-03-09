WENATCHEE - Based on its recent track record, ‘forward thinking’ is Chelan County’s forte; the area is about to embolden its progressive prowess thanks to a new fund that will foster even more economic development in the region.
On Tuesday, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners approved the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund (CPIF); it’s a grant program dedicated to public facility projects serving economic development. The new grant program will be funded by existing revenues from the sales and use tax for public facilities in rural counties (Rural Counties Tax) which is a 0.09 percent remittance on the state’s sales tax.
Over the next three years, the CPIF intends to invest approximately $2.5 million into economic development projects in Chelan County.
“The CPIF grant program will be a critical resource in local economic development to grow the private sector in order to incentivize and attract new businesses to Chelan County, while at the same retain and expand current businesses,” said Blake Baldwin, Director of Economic Development for Chelan County. “The county is eager to make investments that will strengthen our economy and create family wage jobs and opportunities available to county residents.”
A CPIF Advisory Committee will be assembled to guide and influence the decision-making process for these public investments. Invitations to be on the board will be extended to people serving in city government in Chelan County, community councils, the Hispanic Business Council, and the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority. The committee will review, score, and rank all applications and submit their recommendations to the Chelan County Board of Commissioners for final decision making.
“We look forward to bringing our local government and community partners together to advise and inform the commission’s CPIF investments in Chelan County,” said Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay. “The county plans to work with our public sector partners to prioritize investments that will increase county revenues, in turn helping to ease the tax burden to county citizens.”
Chelan County will be accepting CPIF grant applications from March 29th to May 7th, 2021 and awards will be announced in early June 2021. Applications will be available at www.co.chelan.wa.us.