MOSES LAKE - The rate of new COVID-19 cases in north central Washington has seen a significant decline over the past two weeks.
In Grant County, the case rate has dropped from about 500 per 100,000 residents from the beginning of November to Nov. 14, to about 270 cases per 100,000 residents from Nov. 27 to two weeks prior, according to the health district.
Both Chelan and Douglas counties have also seen a decrease in the case rate. The health district on Tuesday reported a case rate of 346 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, down from 532 new cases per 100,000 residents reported on Nov. 15.
There are currently 13 Chelan County residents hospitalized and eight Douglas County residents hospitalized due to the virus.
As of Tuesday, there are nine Grant County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Wenatchee-based Confluence Health on Tuesday reported there are 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — 25 of which are not fully vaccinated. Nine of the 31 are in the ICU and all nine are not fully-vaccinated.
As of Monday, eight patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, with one fully-vaccinated person in the ICU.