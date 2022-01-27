EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County and one additional death in Douglas County.
Both deaths occurred in January, according to the health district. The three deaths include an unvaccinated man in his 60s, an unvaccinated man in his 70s and a vaccinated man in his 70s that had not yet received a booster dose.
Chelan County is now at 116 confirmed virus deaths. Douglas County has had 43 confirmed virus deaths.
As of Wednesday, 16 Chelan County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and eight Douglas County residents are hospitalized, according to the health district.