EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District announced Thursday it is temporarily closing its office to the public due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The office in East Wenatchee will be closed the remainder of the day on Thursday and all of Friday.
The health district is prioritizing keeping the Town Toyota Center testing site open and ensuring adequate staffing to answer phone calls and support community partners.
“We expect to see temporary closures from multiple different entities as the omicron variant peaks over the next two weeks,” health officials stated.
The health district will continue to answer phone calls from the public but has been experiencing high call volumes.
The City of East Wenatchee also announced this week that its city hall is temporarily closed to the public due to staffing issues and COVID-19 cases.