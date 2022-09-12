WENATCHEE — With wildfire smoke expected to linger throughout the week, the Chelan-Douglas Health District is providing free N95 masks to the public.
The masks are being provided at a number of locations throughout the Wenatchee Valley. Most areas in Chelan and Douglas County are seeing unhealthy air conditions on Monday. Leavenworth has the worst air quality, which is at a hazardous level, and Cashmere is at very unhealthy.
An air quality advisory is in effect through at least Wednesday. With unhealthy air quality, it’s advised everyone reduce exposure, limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity.
Locations for free N95 masks:
WENATCHEE
- NCW Library @ 310 Douglas St.
- Chelan County Fire District No. 1 @ 136 S. Chelan Ave.
EAST WENATCHEE
- NCW Library @ 271 9th NE
CASHMERE
- Chelan County Expo Center @ 5700 Wescott Dr.
LEAVENWORTH
- Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce @ 940 US Hwy 2, Ste. B
- Chelan County Fire District No. 3 @ 228 Chumstick Hwy.
CHELAN
- Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce @ 216 E. Woodin Ave.
- Chelan Public Library @ 216 N. Emerson St.
- Lake Chelan Health @ 219 E. Johnson Ave.
- Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Substation @ 207 N. Emerson St.
- Chelan County Fire District No. 7 @ 232 E. Wapato Ave.
MANSON
- Manson Public Library @ 80 Wapato Way