EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is reporting an additional 10 COVID-19 deaths.
The 10 deaths include a Chelan County man in his 60s, four men from Chelan County in their 70s, a Chelan County man in his 80s, a Chelan County woman in her 60s, a Chelan County woman in her 70s and a Douglas County man in his 90s.
Seven of the individuals died were not fully vaccinated, two were fully vaccinated and the vaccination status of one death was listed as unknown.
Chelan County is now up to 102 confirmed virus deaths. Douglas County is at 35 virus deaths, according to the health district.
As of Wednesday, 13 Chelan County residents and eight Douglas County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.