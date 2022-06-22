WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has hired its first female executive director in the nonprofit’s 37-year history.
After a search at the local, regional and national levels, the Board of Directors selected Eunice Youmans to lead the organization. Youmans has an extensive background in nonprofit management, land management, fundraising, international climate policy and climate change, strategic planning and business development.
“I am excited to join CDLT,” Youmans stated. “From the minute I saw the job announcement and looked more closely at the amazing things that are happening in north central Washington to preserve and protect land and wildlife habitat, I was determined to be a part of this tremendous organization.”
Curt Soper, the organization’s executive director for the past six years, will be working with Youmans for several months to ensure a smooth transition before Soper officially begins his retirement.
Youmans and her family will be relocating from Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts and will begin her new position in early August.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is a nonprofit working to conserve land, water and access to natural areas, working with property owners and communities to protect the region’s natural landscapes.