WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday.
The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
Nichols was the only occupant of the vehicle; Yakima County Sheriff’s Officials stated that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The cause of the collision is not known as of Wednesday.