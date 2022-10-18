MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake-based manufacturing company that works with dangerous chemicals is facing nearly $200,000 in fines for dozens of safety and health violations.
A Washington State Department of Labor & Industries inspection reportedly found 46 serious and 17 general violations involving Two Rivers Terminal LLC, which works in agricultural fertilizer, airports, pulp and paper, and water treatment. The company also has plants in Pasco and Umatilla, Ore.
L&I has issued fines totaling $192,620 against the company.
“It’s fortunate no one has been seriously injured or killed,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “The employer has been cooperating with us to fix the hazards, but the number and severity of violations is still alarming.”
L&I officials say inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were reportedly going in the hoppers to break up and dislodge ammonium nitrate with appropriate safety precautions.
Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail cars and sulfur trucks without fall protection, and failing to make sure the power supply to dangerous equipment was turned off and locked so it couldn’t turn back on. The inspectors also found the company lacked site-specific safety programs, and wasn’t requiring employees to wear respirators while working with hazardous chemicals.
Two Rivers Terminal has appealed the citation and fines, according to L&I.