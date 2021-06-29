MOSES LAKE - Due to extreme heat this week, the unveiling of new Chief Moses banners in downtown Moses Lake has been rescheduled.
The event, originally planned for Wednesday, has been moved to Tuesday, July 6. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Sinkiuse Square. The event is open to the public and includes a number of speakers, followed by the unveiling of the banners.
The Downtown Moses Lake Association in the summer of 2020 proposed an idea of designing banners to celebrate Chief Moses, whom the city is named after.
“We are looking forward to sharing the outcome of this collaborative effort and embracing a vital piece of Moses Lake’s history in the downtown area,” Downtown Moses Lake Association members stated.
“On behalf of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, I would like to thank the City of Moses Lake for recognizing and respecting the škwáxčənəxʷ (Moses Columbia Tribe) who lived on this land since time immemorial. All of the traditional homelands of all of our twelve constituent tribes continue their enduring relationships with these place. This relationship does not exist in a past tense; today our people continue to travel back to their homelands to gather traditional foods, medicines and other resources. The installation at Sinkiuse Square demonstrates a way of honoring the škwáxčənəxʷ and showing appreciation to those whose territory present day residents now reside on.”